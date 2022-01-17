Jerry Jones on Cowboys' Loss: 'Can’t Remember' the Last Time I Was This Disappointed

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 23-17 on Saturday in the NFC Wild Card Round at AT&T Stadium, and the owner of America's Team is quite upset about the loss.

After the game, Jerry Jones told reporters he "can't remember" the last time he was this disappointed. The Cowboys, who finished the regular season atop the NFC East with a 12-5 record, were expected to at least get past the Wild Card Round.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, who is receiving plenty of blame for Saturday's loss via social media, also said he was disappointed and noted the team "expected to win."

Dallas had high hopes this season with a healthy Dak Prescott, who recovered from a gruesome ankle injury, and a revamped defense. However, the Cowboys made errors and had miscues across the board on Saturday. From 14 penalties for a total of 89 yards to a number of questionable offensive play calls, it was a performance to forget for The Boys.

One of the most significant plays of the game came when the Cowboys had the opportunity for a game-winning touchdown on the final drive of the game, but Prescott ran the ball with just 14 seconds left and couldn't clock the ball before time expired.

The Cowboys have just two playoff wins in the last decade and haven't reached the NFC Championship Game since the 1995 campaign, which is the same season they won their last Super Bowl.

With this latest defeat, it's back to the drawing board for Jones and Co., and it will be interesting to see what changes the team makes. Dallas could see plenty of turnaround, particularly on defense, as players like defensive lineman Randy Gregory, safety Jayron Kearse, and linebackers Leighton Vander Esch and Keanu Neal are set to hit free agency.

In addition, wide receivers Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson will become free agents, as will guard Connor Williams.