Video: Zac Taylor Gives Game Ball to Fans After Bengals' 1st Playoff Win in 31 Years

AP Photo/Emilee Chinn

It's been a long time since the football fans in Cincinnati got to enjoy a playoff win, and their team's head coach wasn't about to miss a chance to celebrate with them.

Following the Cincinnati Bengals' 26-19 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, head coach Zac Taylor gave the fans a game ball during an unprompted appearance in a local bar. It was Cincinnati's first playoff win since the 1990 campaign.

Ben Baby of ESPN noted Taylor and punter Kevin Huber went to Mt. Lookout Tavern to deliver the ball and a speech to the fans.

As for the game, Joe Burrow and the offense set the tone in the first half before the defense carried the way after intermission.

The Raiders had a chance to perhaps force overtime with a late touchdown, but Germaine Pratt intercepted Derek Carr just outside the end zone on a fourth-down play in the final seconds. That set off the celebration in Cincinnati, which Taylor was happy to be a part of with the fans who have been waiting so long for a winner.