Steph Curry 'Fine' After His Nose Was 'Cracked' and 'Leaking' by Buddy Hield Forearm

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is OK after taking an inadvertent shot to the nose by Buddy Hield during Thursday's game against the Sacramento Kings.

Curry told reporters his nose is fine, despite being cracked and "leaking" for a bit after the Warriors' 126-114 win, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

The play occurred late in the fourth quarter when Curry tripped while attempting to dribble the ball through his legs. Hield's hand made contact with Curry's face as he was falling to the ground.

Curry was seen on Golden State's bench trying to stretch out his face to ease the pain. He didn't return to the game at that point, but the Warriors also held a 120-103 lead when head coach Steve Kerr took him out.

The 33-year-old missed Golden State's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 16 due to a hand injury. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that the player left the team's road trip early to return home and receive treatment. He added that the team was "hopeful" he could return against the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 18.

Curry suffered a broken left hand two years ago that limited him to five games that season.

The Davidson product is Golden State's most important player, with averages of 25.9 points, 6.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game in 48 starts. The Warriors are 2-3 this season when he is out of the lineup.

Curry's absence will mean more playing time in the backcourt for Jordan Poole, Damion Lee and Gary Payton II. Poole has emerged as a reliable scorer this season, ranking third on the team with a career-high average of 16.8 points per contest.

The return of Klay Thompson should also help Golden State replace Curry's production.

After an absence of more than two-and-a-half years due to a pair of devastating leg injuries, the 31-year-old returned on Jan. 9 and has shown flashes of his old form as a sharpshooter from beyond the arc. In 11 games, he is averaging 16.3 points on 42.9 percent shooting.