Tom Brady Praises Mike Evans After Bucs' Win over Eagles: 'Always Can Count on Him'

Tom Brady and Mike Evans had high praise for one another following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 31-15 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Round on Sunday.

The pair hooked up nine times for 117 yards and one touchdown.

Brady told reporters he "always can count on [Evans]."

The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver went on to discuss how Brady's arrival altered the Buccaneers' trajectory as an organization:

The final score doesn't do justice to how much Tampa Bay dominated Philadelphia. The Bucs built a 31-point lead heading into the fourth quarter before the Eagles got a pair of consolation touchdowns.

It was yet another blowout in a largely underwhelming opening round of the playoffs.

The game was a demonstration of why Tampa Bay could be standing tall when all is said and done for the second straight season. The oddsmakers appear to be a little less convinced since the Buccaneers are the fourth favorite to win the Super Bowl (+550; bet $100 to win $550) at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Fans have become accustomed to seeing Brady thumb his nose at conventional wisdom regarding the aging curve. The 44-year-old threw for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns in the regular season, averaging his second-most passing yards (312.7) ever.

Against the Eagles, he went 29-of-37 for 243 yards and two touchdowns.

Since the Green Bay Packers occupy the top seed in the NFC, the Bucs might have to go through Lambeau Field en route to Super Bowl LVI. Frigid conditions in Green Bay could be a great equalizer against Brady.

