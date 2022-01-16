Giants Rumors: Brian Flores, Brian Daboll Interest Some of Team's GM Candidates

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

While the New York Giants are looking to hire a general manager before they fill their head coach opening, the organization reportedly already has some names in mind for who will be walking the sideline next season.

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports that the Giants are interested in former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Vacchiano stated that both of them are on the short lists of "several" of New York's GM candidates, so they will likely be interviewed by the team no matter who is hired as the next GM.

According to Vacchiano, the Giants "seem to be on track" to decide on a new general manager out of their nine candidates by the end of this week. He noted that the team will complete its first round of interviews Monday and then hold in-person follow-ups with its finalists by midweek. If the Giants are able to make a decision by Friday, they will immediately pivot to their search for a new head coach.

It's possible that the Giants will miss out on Flores and Daboll if they wait too long, as they are two of the most popular names on the market right now. Daboll had scheduled interviews with the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears on Sunday. Flores already spoke with the Bears and the Houston Texans.

A native of Brooklyn, Flores reportedly has some interest in the Giants opening. But Vacchiano pointed out that he might be hesitant to join an organization that has fired three straight coaches after two years or less in the position. Giants co-owner John Mara has "great respect" for Flores, a source told Vacchiano.

Former New York head coach Joe Judge reportedly hoped to bring in Daboll as his offensive coordinator when he was hired two years ago, but the Bills denied the Giants' interview request for Daboll. Judge instead hired Jason Garrett, who was fired earlier this season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

New York finished 4-13 this season. Judge was fired after leading the team to a 10-23 record in two years. The Giants' next general manager and head coach will have an immediate opportunity to turn the franchise around, as they have the No. 5 and No. 7 picks in the upcoming NFL draft.