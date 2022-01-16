Logan Paul Reportedly Lowers Asking Price on LA Mansion by $1M

Noam Galai/Getty Images

YouTuber Logan Paul has reportedly knocked $1 million off the asking price for his mansion in Encino, California, per TMZ Sports.

The seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion was originally put on sale for $8,995,000 in November but has since been lowered to $7,995,000. Either way, he should turn a profit—the 7,667-square-foot abode was originally purchased for $6.6 million more than four years ago.

Per TMZ, the house "features a massive yard, swimming pool, wine cellar and a billiards room for entertainment purposes."

In February, Paul said he was leaving Southern California for Puerto Rico, citing the state's high taxes as one of the reasons for his move.