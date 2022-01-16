Video: Watch Tom Brady's Epic Hype Tape for Bucs' Pursuit of 2022 NFL Super Bowl

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

Tom Brady wasn't about to allow his pursuit for an eighth Super Bowl championship kick off without the requisite hype video.

Brady posted the video Sunday morning to his social media channels just hours before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round.

As "No Church in the Wild" plays in the background, Brady speaks on keeping the "family" together for one more game.

"It's pretty simple. Nobody is satisfied here. This team, these coaches, this family we built, it only happens once," Brady said. "That's what you play for, to keep that alive, for one more game. All that matters is we got a football game this weekend, so, you ready, Tampa?"

The Buccaneers enter Sunday as 7.5-point favorites over the Eagles at DraftKings Sportsbook.