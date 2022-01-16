NFL Rumors: 'Un-Steelers-Like' to Trade Picks for Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson

AP Photo/Ralph Freso

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly not likely to be involved in any trade discussions for Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson this offseason.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported it would be "un-Steelers-like" to see the franchise go all in and trade for a veteran quarterback. Ben Roethlisberger is widely expected to retire when the Steelers season ends.

While Rodgers and Wilson remain under contract with their respective teams, both superstar quarterbacks face rumors about their future.

Rodgers held out of the Packers' offseason training program in hopes of forcing his way out of Green Bay after a falling out with management. He reported to camp only after the team agreed to revisit his future this upcoming offseason. While the Packers finished with the NFL's best record during the regular season, Rodgers still has been noncommittal about wanting to stay, telling reporters last month:

"There will be a lot of things that I'll weigh in the offseason. Saying that doesn't mean, or any of the comments I've made, doesn't mean I'm thinking about [playing] elsewhere, I do want to clarify that. The things that I've said about the team this year, about Brian's [GM Brian Gutekunst] and I's relationship, has been heartfelt and genuine, and I do appreciate a lot of the things that I've seen from the team that are directly related to conversations we had in the offseason, and that was meaningful to me. I've enjoyed being a part of conversations that directly affect my job, which I talked about in the offseason, and Brian's taken the lead in that, and I do appreciate the way our relationship has grown.

"I have a lot of love for Matt [head coach Matt LaFleur] and enjoy playing for him. I love my teammates. The coaching staff has been fantastic, and they make it fun every single day. And the guys, obviously, is what you play for. ... So I'm just savoring this year as much as anything."

Wilson's offseason has already begun after the Seattle Seahawks posted a disappointing 7-10 record. The quarterback's tensions with coach Pete Carroll are well-trodden territory, and it's unlikely their relationship is in a better place after their first losing season together.

The Steelers are projected to have nearly $45 million in cap space this offseason and are a bastion of organizational stability, but it's not clear they'd be a destination for Wilson or Rodgers. It's not like either quarterback is dealing with rampant instability; their desires to depart seemingly come largely from personality differences.

If either quarterback requests a trade this offseason, it's almost certain to be to a team they feel can instantly compete for a Super Bowl with a coach they're comfortable with. Mike Tomlin has no ties to Rodgers or Wilson, and the Steelers have significant holes on their offensive line that could be a concern for a pair of older quarterbacks.