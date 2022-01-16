Bill Belichick on Patriots' Playoff Loss to Bills: 'They Played Well. We Didn't.'

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick congratulated the Buffalo Bills on their 47-17 win in the AFC Wild Card Round on Saturday at Highmark Stadium while speaking to reporters after the game.

"Congratulations to Buffalo on the win tonight," Belichick said. "Obviously they did a great job, and we just couldn't keep up with them tonight. They certainly deserved to win."

The Bills outplayed the Patriots in every area. Quarterback Josh Allen completed 21 of 25 passes for 308 yards and five touchdowns, while the defense forced Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones into two interceptions and limited him to just 232 yards and two touchdowns.

With New England's season now over, Belichick will begin preparing for the 2022 season. We know Jones will be under center again next year, but the Patriots could use a true No. 1 wide receiver for him to throw to, in addition to defensive reinforcements.