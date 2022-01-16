Bills' Josh Allen Says 1st TD Pass to Dawson Knox in Win vs. Patriots Was an Accident

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

On the Buffalo Bills' first drive of Saturday's 47-17 win over the New England Patriots in the AFC Wild Card Round at Highmark Stadium, Josh Allen hit tight end Dawson Knox for an eight-yard score to help take an early 7-0 lead.

Apparently, Allen didn't even realize he had just thrown a touchdown pass.

After the game, the 25-year-old told reporters he was trying to throw the ball away. After the play, he had no idea what happened and asked his teammates why they were celebrating.

Allen had one of the best playoff performances in recent memory Saturday, completing 21 of 25 passes for 308 yards and five touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 66 yards on six carries.

The former seventh overall pick became the first quarterback in Bills history with five touchdowns in a playoff game. He also became the first quarterback in NFL history with 1,300 passing yards and 300 rushing yards in his first five playoff games.

The Bills will now move on to the AFC Divisional Round. Their opponent has yet to be determined.