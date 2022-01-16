Ja'Marr Chase Breaks Bengals Playoff Rookie Receiving Yards Record vs. Raiders

AP Foto/Jeff Dean

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase broke Cris Collinsworth's franchise record for the most receiving yards by a rookie in a playoff game during Saturday's 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the AFC Wild Card Round at Paul Brown Stadium.

Chase hauled in nine catches for 116 yards against the Raiders. Collinsworth previously set the record during Super Bowl XVI in 1982 when he caught five passes for 107 yards.

It's another impressive accolade for Chase, who led all rookies and ranked fourth in the NFL with 1,455 receiving yards during the regular season. His 13 touchdown catches were the third-most in the league this season.

During the Bengals' Week 17 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Chase caught 11 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns, setting the NFL record for the most receiving yards by a rookie in a game. The record was previously held by Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jerry Butler, who recorded 255 yards in 1979.

Chase also broke Minnesota Vikings wide receiver and former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson's rookie receiving yards record and Chad Johnson's single-season receiving yards record for the Bengals.

It was quite the foreshadowing when Chase declared he was going to "break every record they got at the Bengals" after the franchise drafted him fifth overall just last year.

As a result of his accomplishments, the 21-year-old has been nominated for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Chase also helped the Bengals earn their first playoff win since 1991 and advance to the divisional round. They will face the Tennessee Titans if the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills win their games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots, respectively.

However, Chase will be the centerpiece for Cincinnati's offense no matter which team they face.