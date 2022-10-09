Report: Tyreek Hill's Foot Injury 'Not Serious;' Dolphins WR in Walking Boot

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was spotted in a walking boot after Sunday's loss to the New York Jets, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

He suffered a foot injury during the game, though Florio reported "the injury is not believed to be serious."

Head coach Mike McDaniel said the receiver was stepped on late in the game, via ESPN's Marcel-Louis Jacques.

The Dolphins had listed Hill as questionable with a foot injury late in the game, and he did not return in the 40-17 blowout loss. He had seven catches for 47 yards prior to the injury.

Hill was traded to the Dolphins in March and agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension with the franchise. It's paid off so far as the wideout entered the day leading the NFL with 477 receiving yards.

The 28-year-old is one of the best receivers in the NFL when healthy. He finished the 2021 regular season with 111 catches for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns in 17 games and has recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards in four of his six seasons.

The 2020 season was Hill's best, as he finished with a career-high 15 touchdowns, in addition to 87 receptions for 1,276 yards en route to his third first-team All-Pro selection.

Losing Hill for any period of time isn't ideal for the Dolphins. However, they can still rely on Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Trent Sherfield. In addition, Chase Edmonds and Raheem Moster should see pickup on the ground.