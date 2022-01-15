Steelers' Najee Harris off Injury Report, Will Play in Wild-Card Game vs. Chiefs

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have their star rookie running back healthy and available for Sunday's playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team announced Najee Harris was taken off the injury report Saturday. His status was previously listed as questionable because of an elbow injury.



Pittsburgh is facing an uphill battle to win in Kansas City even with Harris, so this is welcome news.

He finished the regular season with 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground while adding 74 catches for 467 yards and three touchdowns. His ability to churn out difficult yardage between the tackles while also factoring into the aerial attack makes him a matchup problem and the Steelers' best chance at minimizing the damage Patrick Mahomes does on the other side.

In theory, Pittsburgh could use Harris to control the clock and remain ahead of the sticks in an effort to keep Kansas City's dangerous offense on the sidelines for extended stretches.

The Steelers already played the Chiefs once this season and lost 36-10 in Week 16.

Mahomes didn't even have Travis Kelce as a target in that game since the tight end was sidelined because of health and safety protocols, so it is difficult to imagine Pittsburgh's defense having much success in Sunday's game either.

Harris, who was a bright spot in that game with 110 total yards from scrimmage, could be the visitors' only hope in the playoff matchup.