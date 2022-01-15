Vikings Rumors: Todd Bowles, Kellen Moore, DeMeco Ryans Requested for HC Interviews

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

The Minnesota Vikings reportedly submitted several interview requests related to their head coaching vacancy on Saturday.

Here's a look at the latest candidates to replace Mike Zimmer, who was fired after the Vikes missed the playoffs with an 8-9 record in 2021:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles (per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler)

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (per ESPN's Adam Schefter)

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans (per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero)



Zimmer posted a solid 72-56-1 record across eight years leading the Minnesota staff. The team reached the playoffs just three times, however, and suffered a 38-7 blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles the only time it advanced to the NFC Championship Game.

Back-to-back seasons without a postseason berth led to his departure.

The Vikings are casting a wide net in their search for a replacement, with Saturday's interview requests covering coordinators on both sides of the ball.

Bowles has spent the last three seasons guiding the Bucs' defense. The unit has ranked in the top 10 of points allowed each of the past two years and in the top five in takeaways in all three campaigns. Tampa won Super Bowl LV last season.

The 58-year-old New Jersey native previously served as the New York Jets' head coach from 2015 through 2018. He posted a lackluster 24-40 record during that tenure, though the team's lackluster roster was a major factor in the shortage of wins.

Moore, 33, has quickly risen through the coaching ranks since his playing career ended in 2017. The former quarterback served as the Cowboys' QBs coach in 2018 and was promoted to offensive coordinator the following year.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Dallas ranked first in total offense in both 2019 and 2021. They dropped to 14th last year when quarterback Dak Prescott was limited to five games because of an ankle injury.

Ryans, a 37-year-old former Pro Bowl linebacker, took over as the Niners' defensive coordinator ahead of the 2021 season after four years as a defensive assistant.

San Francisco ranked third in total defense this season to help the team post a 10-7 record en route to a playoff berth as an NFC wild card.

Bowles, Moore and Ryans are all coaching playoff games this weekend, which will factor into the Vikings' interview schedule.