Bears Rumors: Jim Caldwell Expected to Interview for Vacant Head Coaching Job

AP Photo/Jose Juarez

Jim Caldwell is expecting to be interviewed for the Chicago Bears' open head coaching position.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler provided the report Friday evening:

The 66-year-old Caldwell has seven years of experience as an NFL head coach, leading the Indianapolis Colts (2009-2011) and Detroit Lions (2014-2017).

He's amassed a 62-50 lifetime record with four playoff appearances. The 2009 Colts also went 14-2 and won the AFC Championship Game.

Prior to his Colts' head coaching stint, Caldwell was Indianapolis' assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach from 2002-2008, winning a Super Bowl with the 2006 team.

The Lions also notably enjoyed a solid run of success under Caldwell, posting winning seasons in three of his four years. The Lions have only had five winning seasons total since 1998.

Caldwell also won a Super Bowl as the Baltimore Ravens' quarterbacks coach and interim offensive coordinator in 2012. He stayed on as the Ravens' OC in 2013 before taking the Lions job.

Caldwell's name is being tossed around in this hiring cycle, with the Jacksonville Jaguars notably interviewing him already. The Bears are the second team to have reported interest.

He deserves all the chances he can get given his resume. Caldwell was a proven winner at two different spots and enjoyed success with a Lions franchise that has largely fallen on hard times since Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders' retirement.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Eight teams are currently without a head coach right now, and Caldwell could very well find his way back into the NFL for another go-around given the litany of openings.

Frankly, any team looking for an experienced, veteran leader would be wise to hire Caldwell, whose track record of success speaks for itself.