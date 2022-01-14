Jim Irsay Apologizes to Colts Fans in Video, Says 2021 Season Was 'Unacceptable'

Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay apologized to fans Friday for an "unacceptable" 2021 season and promising a much better 2022 campaign.

"This commitment starts with me. It starts with my self-analysis, and I can tell all of Colts Nation this is something that every day, every hour, every minute we're working to fix. It's unacceptable and it will not stand," he said.

The Colts finished with a winning record for the second straight season but failed to make the playoffs at 9-8. Indianapolis has only made the postseason twice in the last seven seasons, not making it past the divisional round.

The Colts missed the playoffs in hideous fashion. All they needed was a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the worst team in the NFL, to close out the season. They fell 26-11 at TIAA Bank Field in a game quarterback Carson Wentz struggled in, throwing for just 185 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Despite missing the postseason, Indy has a lot to look forward to in the future. The team had seven players named to the Pro Bowl, which was the most in the league, and running back Jonathan Taylor set a new franchise record in rushing yards (1,811).

While Wentz's future with the franchise is uncertain, he made strides in 2021 after an abysmal 2020 season, and there's reason to believe he could take a step forward in 2022.