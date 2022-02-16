X

    Celtics' Marcus Smart Exits vs. 76ers After Suffering Ankle Injury

    Erin WalshFebruary 16, 2022

    Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

    Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers after spraining his right ankle.

    Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

    Celtics say Marcus Smart has a right ankle sprain and is OUT for remainder of game.

    Jay King of The Athletic provided the initial update after Smart drew a foul on Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

    Jay King @ByJayKing

    Marcus Smart appears to be in serious pain after drawing a foul on Joel Embiid. He just smacked the court. Jaylen Brown then gestured over for the medical staff to help, and now Smart is being helped off the court.

    Smart has never played in more than 80 games in a season and missed significant time during the 2020-21 campaign because of a calf injury. 

    When healthy, Smart is one of Boston's best players and is integral to the team's success. He averaged 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 39.8 percent from the field and 33.0 percent from deep last season. 

    The 27-year-old has followed that up with 11.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists and a career-high 1.9 steals through 49 games this year. 

    With Smart sidelined, Boston will have to rely more heavily on their two best players, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, to step up on defense. In addition, Payton Pritchard and Derrick White will likely see more playing time. 

    The Celtics are 33-25 this season, sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The team will need Smart and Co. healthy if it hopes to make a push for the playoffs. 

