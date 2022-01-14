Patriots' Isaiah Wynn Ruled out for Wild-Card Game vs. Bills with Ankle, Hip Injuries

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

New England Patriots left tackle Isaiah Wynn has been ruled out for Saturday's AFC Wild Card Game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium because of ankle and hip injuries, the team announced Friday.

Wynn had not practiced all week after exiting the team's regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday after just nine plays.

Wynn started 15 games this season and played 82 percent of the team's offensive snaps, mainly serving as rookie quarterback Mac Jones' blindside protector.

The 26-year-old was limited during the 2019 and 2020 seasons because of injury, and this campaign has marked his most durable year in the NFL since being selected 23rd overall in 2018.

It's unclear how the Patriots plan to replace Wynn. However, they have several options in Justin Herron, Trent Brown and Mike Onwenu. Herron started four games this season while Onwenu started eight games and appeared in all 16.

In addition to Wynn, the Patriots had 13 players listed as questionable for Saturday's game, including safety Kyle Dugger, rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore and linebacker Lawrence Guy, among others.

The Patriots and Bills split the season series, with New England defeating Buffalo 14-10 on Dec. 6, a game in which Jones attempted just three passes due to the weather conditions at Highmark Stadium. Buffalo took the second meeting on Dec. 26 33-21 at Gillette Stadium.

The Bills enter Saturday's game as the betting favorite, per DraftKings. Buffalo and New England have only met in the playoffs once before, a 26-8 win for the Patriots in December 1963.

