Jake, Logan Paul Reportedly Made a Combined $63M in 2021; $40M Earned from Boxing

YouTube star Jake Paul earned an estimated $40 million from his three boxing matches in 2021.

Brett Knight of Forbes reported Friday that Paul, who ranked second on the outlet's annual income ranking of YouTubers at $45 million in total earnings, would have finished 20th overall and No. 1 among boxers ahead of Canelo Alvarez on the top-earning athletes list.

His brother, Logan Paul, brought in an estimated $18 million in total earnings to rank eighth among YouTubers. It's unclear what percentage of that came from his June exhibition fight against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Jake, 24, defeated former MMA fighter Ben Askren by first-round knockout in April. He followed that up with back-to-back wins over UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, first by split decision in August then by knockout in December.

Paul's career record now stands at 5-0, and he's helped bring some new eyes to the world of boxing with events that often include other celebrity fights and a concert-like atmosphere.

"Look at what I just did," he told ESPN's Marc Raimondi after his second win over Woodley. "Look at the year I just had. Unprecedented. One of the most valuable boxers in this sport. Four fights. Four massive pay-per-views in 13 months. I've knocked out every single person that I've fought."

Now the question is whether his run of success is sustainable, and whether the interest will continue if he doesn't soon shift his focus to legitimate boxing opponents.

Both Askren and Woodley owned a background in combat sports, but they weren't classically trained boxers and were past their prime years as fighters.

Eventually Paul, who also boasts 20.4 million YouTube subscribers, will need to step up the level of competition, but for now, the eye-popping revenue he generated in 2021 speaks for itself.