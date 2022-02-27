Damian Lillard to Be Reevaluated By Blazers in 2-3 Weeks Amid Abdominal Injury Rehab

Soobum Im/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers announced Sunday that guard Damian Lillard is moving on to the next stage of his abdominal injury rehab and will be reevaluated in two to three weeks.

Health concerns have been the primary storyline for Lillard during the 2021-22 season, and he eventually underwent surgery in January for an abdominal injury that was bothering him. That CJ McCollum, who has since been traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, was sidelined for much of the season's first half as well made things even harder for Portland.

When healthy, Lillard is one of the best playmakers in the league.

The 31-year-old is a six-time All-NBA selection and six-time All-Star who can take over a game with his ability to hit from the outside, attack off the bounce and set up teammates when defenders collapse on him. He is known for his tendency to dominate crunch time, and Portland is far less dangerous when he is not on the floor.

Lillard is averaging 24.0 points, 7.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from deep.

Portland (25-35) currently sits in 10th place in the Western Conference, which would put the team in a play-in game.