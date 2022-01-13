Dak Prescott Says Cowboys Are 'Excited' for 49ers Game: 'It's Gonna Be a War'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Dak Prescott is more than prepared for Sunday's latest installment of the rivalry between his Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers.

"We don’t care what people believe about us outside these walls, whether they think it’s good or not," Prescott told reporters. "We’re excited for the matchup. … It’s gonna be a dogfight. It’s gonna be a war. We’re exactly up for that."

Based on the comments of the Cowboys quarterback, one would presume Dallas is entering the Wild Card Round as a major underdog. Instead, the home team is a three-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mike McCarthy's squad also heads into the postseason after having won five of its last six games. Prescott threw for 1,517 yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions during that span.

But the two-time Pro Bowler knows regular-season success isn't the bar for the Cowboys.

It's bad enough the five-time champions haven't won a Super Bowl since 1995. That was also the last year the franchise advanced past the divisional round. That's a staggering drought for fans who watched Dallas dominate the NFC in the 1970s and again in the 1990s.

The Cowboys won 12 games and claimed an NFC East title this year. Those achievements won't count for much if they turn around and fall at home to the 49ers.

