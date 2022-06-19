Nuggets Rumors: Jeff Green Exercises $4.5M Contract Option for 2022 NBA Season

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Jeff Green is exercising his $4.5 million player option with the Denver Nuggets, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

Denver signed the Georgetown product to a two-year, $9 million contract prior to the 2021-22 season.

Green has occupied a sizable role in the team's rotation, especially once Michael Porter required back surgery.

He averaged 10.3 points and 3.1 rebounds in 24.7 minutes per game over 75 appearances in the Mile High City. He also shot 52.4 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from beyond the arc.

His best performance came in a 133-96 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 15, when he finished with 26 points, four assists and three rebounds.

There's a reason Green continues to find a home on teams with playoff aspirations.

Because of his floor-spacing, he can cause problems for traditional big men. For his career, he's a 37 percent shooter from beyond the arc in the postseason. Using a relatively consistent shooter at the 5 can be a clear strategic advantage in the playoffs.

Green remains a positive presence on defense, too. According to NBA.com, he held opposing shooters to 31.8 percent from the perimeter, 3.2 percent worse than their usual average. The fact that opponents only 1.6 percent better than usual inside against Green isn't that bad, either, when accounting for his size (6'8").

Porter might take away some playing time in 2022-23 when he returns to full strength, but Green should provide valuable depth for the Western Conference contenders.