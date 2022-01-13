NFL Scout Compares Justin Herbert's Arm to Aaron Rodgers: 'Truly Rare Skill Set'

AP Photo/David Becker

After an impressive first two seasons in the NFL, Los Angeles Chargers star Justin Herbert is drawing comparisons to one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

"He's got Aaron Rodgers-like arm talent and just a truly rare skill set," one scout said of Herbert, per Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.

The scout picked Herbert over Joe Burrow as the top young quarterback going forward, but he acknowledged they were close.

"Obviously, Burrow is awesome. He’s an absolute stud, but the way the ball comes off Herbert’s arm is different. From an intangible/leadership standpoint, they’re similar, too—both guys that teammates love to play with and rally around."

Front-office executives and coaches leaned toward Burrow, with one quarterback coach saying Burrow was "just a winner."

Others still liked Herbert's tools, which were on display this season while totaling 5,014 passing yards and 38 touchdowns, adding 302 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

The Chargers didn't make the playoffs, but Herbert seemingly did everything he could during Sunday's 35-32 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders with a postseason spot on the line. The quarterback brought his team back from down 15 points to force overtime with several incredible clutch throws:

Herbert totaled 383 passing yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

The production during the season was enough for Herbert to earn a Pro Bowl selection, but some think he could be even better in the future based on his physical tools.

Aaron Rodgers is one of the favorites to win MVP this season for the second year in a row and fourth time of his career. He has 10 Pro Bowl selections and is likely headed to the Hall of Fame when he is eligible.

It sets up lofty expectations for Herbert, who only just completed his second year in the NFL.