Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Asks Rams Fans Not to Sell Tickets to Cardinals Fans

Kelly Stafford wants to see as few Arizona Cardinals fans as possible inside SoFi Stadium for the Los Angeles Rams' NFL playoff game Monday.

The wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford made a plea on Instagram to the team's fans telling them not to sell their tickets to followers of the Cardinals.

Kelly was making the point of how the Rams hosted the San Francisco 49ers in their regular-season finale yet had to deal at times with what felt like a pro-49ers crowd.

"It did catch us off guard," head coach Sean McVay said of the atmosphere. "Just because of the way that it's been this year. It's been great, great atmosphere, great environment. Yesterday was the same thing, but there was a lot of red there. That was definitely a surprise."

This was one of the dangers of putting the NFL back in Los Angeles. The city isn't a traditional sports town, and a lot of transplants from around the country now call Southern California home. It stood to reason that SoFi Stadium might feel like a road venue on occasion.

But given the stakes of their upcoming matchup, it seems unlikely the Rams will once again get overrun by fans of the opposing team.