John Brown, Buccaneers Agree to Practice Squad Contract Ahead of 2022 Playoffs

AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Thursday they signed veteran wide receiver John Brown to their practice squad.

Brown's arrival comes at a time when the Bucs' wide receiver room is in a state of flux due to injuries and other issues.

No. 1 wideout Chris Godwin is out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL, while Antonio Brown was released after he left the field in the midst of Tampa's 28-24 win over the New York Jets in Week 17.

As a result, quarterback Tom Brady will be forced to lean heavily on Mike Evans in the Bucs' NFC Wild Card Round clash with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

