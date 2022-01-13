Bears Rumors: Latest on Matt Eberflus, Jeff Ireland; Bears HC, GM Search Latest

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Chicago Bears reportedly have head coach and general manager interviews lined up with some notable names in the coming days.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bears will interview Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus for their vacant head coaching position Monday.

Rapoport also reported that New Orleans Saints vice president and assistant GM Jeff Ireland will interview for Chicago's vacant general manager role Friday.

The Bears fired head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace this week after the team went 6-11 and missed the playoffs this season.

