Aaron Rodgers Says Toe Injury Should Be 100% Healed for Packers' 1st Playoff Game

Aaron Rodgers expects his toe injury to be fully healed following the team's postseason bye week and told reporters Wednesday he hasn't needed any pain-killing shots recently.

"I haven't taken one in a number of weeks now, so that's been the most encouraging thing," he said. "Got through last week without doing one. It was just a pretty standard shot in the toe, very painful, a numbing agent. That helped get me through the games. The whole goal was to be able to not have to do that. It's been a few games without doing that. So I'm feeling good, practiced today, close to 100 percent but think I should be 100 percent by next week."

Rodgers has been playing through a fractured toe since late November, with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting in early December the injury was expected to linger for the remainder of the season.

But with the top-seeded Packers on a bye this weekend, Rodgers will have time to recuperate.

"Rest," he said of his plans for the bye week. "Rest. I mean, I'm about to go home, and it's what, 12:22 [in the afternoon]? That's pretty frickin' sweet. So I'm going to enjoy this rest. I'm sure many people, hopefully it's not just me, I've still got a semi-messy house post-Christmas and New Year's, and it's the end of the season, so you don't have time for that. So I'm going to clean my house, I'm going to rest, I'm going to read some books, and I'm going to relax. That's what I'm getting out of this week."

The Packers won't know their divisional-round opponent until Monday, when the last of the Wild Card Round games wrap up. The Packers will play the lowest remaining seed, which could potentially play be the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Rams, fifth-seeded Arizona Cardinals, sixth-seeded San Francisco 49ers or seventh-seeded Philadelphia Eagles.

They'll also have home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

Facing Rodgers at Lambeau Field is no easy task, especially after he had another MVP-esque season, throwing for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions while completing 68.9 percent of his passes. He missed just one game after being placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list.

To this point, the toe injury hasn't kept him out of games despite the pain he endured. Now, it appears Rodgers will head into the postseason pain-free.