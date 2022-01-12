Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, More PGA Golfers to Be Featured in Netflix Docuseries

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

A number of star golfers, including Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka, will be featured in a new Netflix docuseries that follows the players throughout a season at several of the sport's biggest events, including all four majors, according to a press release from the PGA Tour and Netflix.

"This partnership with Netflix presents the PGA TOUR and the four major championships an opportunity to tap into a completely new and diverse audience," Rick Anderson, the chief media officer for the PGA TOUR, said in a statement. "This documentary will give fans an authentic look into the real lives of our athletes, and what it's like to win—and lose—during a season on the PGA TOUR."

The press release included a full list of golfers who will participate: Abraham Ancer, Daniel Berger, Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Harry Higgs, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Kevin Na, Mito Pereira, Ian Poulter, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, and Bubba Watson along with the world’s No. 1-ranked amateur golfer, Keita Nakajima.

A PGA Tour spokesperson told Dylan Dethier of Golf.com that the organization had been interested in doing golf's version of the Formula 1's Drive to Survive or NFL's Hard Knocks for some time but "had not found the right combination of production partners, players and a distribution partner until now."

As for how much access the show has or candor the players offer, that remains to be seen.

"We do not have editorial control," a Tour spokesperson told Dethier. "We will be involved to the extent that Netflix and the producers have the access they need to film at our events. We want them to make a great show, and we all agree the documentary needs to be as authentic as possible."

"Everything that I've experienced so far is that the Tour is fully invested in making the realest possible reality," another source told Dethier.

Joel Dahmen said he was "apprehensive" about appearing on the show but had a good idea of how he would approach his appearances.

"I can assume that based off the other people on the show, they'll probably want a little bit more of the fun from our day-to-day life, although I also don't want to be the class clown who's never practicing or being productive," he said. "Between myself and [caddie] Geno, the s--t we do on a day-to-day basis, we should be able to strike that balance."

Along with access to the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open Championship and The Open, the show will also have the inside scoop at THE PLAYERS Championship and FedExCup.

Vox Media Studios and Box To Box Films will produce the series.