Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Tyron Smith Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 List

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

The Dallas Cowboys activated linebacker Micah Parsons and offensive tackle Tyron Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday ahead of their wild-card round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Both players are set to return to practice after missing the Cowboys' Week 18 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Parsons is the overwhelming favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year after compiling 84 tackles and 13 sacks during the regular season. Already one of the most versatile defensive players in football, Parsons can line up anywhere from defensive end to middle linebacker, depending on the Cowboys' defensive alignment.

"I feel like every time I'm out there, I'm the most impactful player out there," Parsons told Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. "I feel like I can do almost anything that anyone can do out there on the field. Anything. I want to be one of those players where they got to know where I'm at. That’s why I would say stats don't always tell the story."

Smith made his eighth Pro Bowl this season as he bounced back from an injury-plagued 2020 campaign to start 11 games. While his health is still a concern, Smith was superb when he was in the lineup, posting a 91.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

The Cowboys have won just two playoff games in the past decade, so getting Smith and Parsons back at 100 percent will be critical in getting them past a dangerous 49ers team.