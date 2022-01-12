Cem Bolukbasi Signs to Drive in Formula 2 After Competing in F1 Esports Series

Christopher Lee/Getty Images for Red Bull Racing

After proving himself on virtual racetracks, Cem Bolukbasi will attempt the real thing in 2022.

The Turkish racer will compete in Formula Two—one tier behind Formula One, the highest level in motorsports—this season after signing a deal with Charouz Racing System on Wednesday, per Reuters (via ESPN.com).

Bolukbasi spent three seasons competing in esports, winning the 2020 Formula Renault Esport Series. On the real racetrack, he earned a runner-up finish at the GT4 European Series in 2020.

The 23-year-old moved to Formula Three in 2021, competing in 15 races while earning points in all but two of them.

After testing an F2 car at the end of last year, he will now get a chance to drive full-time in 2022.

"If I was never in F1 esports, I would never have had the chance to get into a real car. I would not be where I am now," Bolukbasi said.

His goal is to one day compete in Formula One, and it appears he is on the right track.