Seahawks Rumors: Quandre Diggs Out 4-5 Months After Surgery on Leg, Ankle Injuries

Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs underwent surgery and is facing a recovery period of 4-5 months, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Diggs suffered a broken fibula and dislocated ankle in the team's 38-30 season-finale victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Diggs announced Tuesday his surgery had been a success:

The timing of the injury couldn't have been much worse for the 28-year-old, who's due to be a free agent this offseason.

The Texas product reached his second straight Pro Bowl in 2021, finishing with 94 tackles, seven pass breakups and five interceptions. Before his surgery, he figured to get a nice raise on the three-year, $18.6 million contract he originally signed with the Detroit Lions.

Instead, Diggs heads into 2022 with an obvious question mark, one that may hurt his earning potential. It doesn't help that he's hitting the market at the same time as Marcus Williams, Jessie Bates III, Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye. Teams looking to sign a proven safety will have some attractive options.

Pro Football Focus ranked Diggs as the No. 52 free agent overall:

"Diggs is a pure free safety who rarely leaves the deep third of the field, patrolling the backend while new addition Jamal Adams plays in the box and closer to the line of scrimmage. Diggs does not miss an opportunity to turn the ball over, intercepting 21.6% of passes thrown into his coverage since 2019, which is the top mark among safeties. That has translated into 11 interceptions over the span (tied for third among safeties)."

A return to Seattle makes sense, and it's something the team seems willing to pursue.

Assuming he doesn't encounter any setbacks, the timing of his recovery should be encouraging.

Diggs should be back to full strength around June, which would allow him to participate in training camp and the preseason. His availability for the start of the 2022 season doesn't yet look to be in jeopardy.