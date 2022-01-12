Cowboys' Jerry Jones Says It's 'Unquestionably' Super Bowl or Bust in 2022 Playoffs

Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes success this season is only defined by a Super Bowl win.

"Oh, unquestionably. There’s no in between," Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan (via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "… A lot of it has to do with availability of your players. We’re in real good shape right now. So we should be excited."

Title or bust could be a tough standard for an organization that hasn't even reached the conference championship game since the 1995 season.

There is also already a lot to celebrate from the regular season.

The Cowboys finished with a 12-5 record, good enough to win the NFC East and earn their first playoff appearance since 2018. The squad had the No. 1 offense in the NFL in both points scored and total yards from scrimmage.

The defense also made significant strides this year, finishing seventh in points allowed after ranking 28th in that category in 2020.

Of course, this only raises expectations heading into the playoffs, especially after closing the season with five wins in the final six games.

The Cowboys are now mostly healthy after key players like Tyron Smith and DeMarcus Lawrence missed significant time because of injuries, while Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard and others were clearly limited even when on the field.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It should make Dallas a tough team to beat heading into Sunday's wild-card matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jones is hopeful the squad can win four in a row for the sixth Super Bowl in team history.