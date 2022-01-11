Report: Peyton Manning, John Elway Expected to Lead Groups Seeking to Buy Broncos

John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The two quarterbacks who led the Denver Broncos to the franchise's three Super Bowl titles could be bidding against each other as the organization is sold.

According to Woody Paige of the Denver Gazette, six different groups plan on bidding for Broncos ownership with Peyton Manning and John Elway expected to be in different groups.

Troy Renck of Denver7 noted it will not be a "popularity contest" because the top bid must be accepted as part of the sale.

This comes after the conclusion of a lawsuit regarding the ownership of the franchise. Kevin Vaughan and Mike Klis of 9News reported Denver District Judge Shelley I. Gilman sided with the trust currently running the team over the heirs of former Broncos owner Edgar Kaiser.

The trust challenged the notion from Kaiser's heirs that his agreement to sell the team to Pat Bowlen in 1984 was valid, which would give them the right to refuse any sale. Gilman ruled the 1984 agreement "is no longer valid or enforceable in any respect" and that Kaiser's heirs do not need to be notified of a sale in which they cannot refuse anyway.

Such a ruling could clear the way for Manning to return to the organization for which he played quarterback from 2012 through 2015.

He led Denver to two Super Bowl appearances and won one. He was also a three-time Pro Bowler during his four seasons under center and was still one of the league's best quarterbacks even if much of his prime came when he was on the Indianapolis Colts.

Elway is almost synonymous with the Broncos at this point considering the Hall of Famer was the quarterback from 1983 through 1998 and won two Super Bowls and an MVP as a nine-time Pro Bowler. He is also the current president of football operations.

Ownership isn't the only issue still hanging in the balance for the Broncos.

The team needs a new head coach after it fired Vic Fangio following the 2021 campaign. It was the sixth consecutive season the Broncos missed the playoffs.