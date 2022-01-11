3-Time Olympic Runner Deon Lendore Dies in Car Crash at Age 29

JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images

Three-time track and field Olympian Deon Lendore died in a car crash at the age of 29 on Monday.

Texas A&M announced Lendore, who was a volunteer assistant coach for his alma mater's track and field team, crashed as he was driving home from practice.

The 2012, 2016 and 2020 Olympian had been a volunteer assistant coach for the past two seasons.

"This is very difficult to express, I can't even express this loss," head track and field coach Pat Henry said. "Over the years our relationship had changed to not only one of my athletes to coach, but he was loved by my wife, children and grandchildren. He was part of my family. It hurts, it really hurts. My thoughts are with his family and the efforts to get through this very difficult period of time."

Lendore helped Trinidad and Tobago win the bronze medal in the 4x400m relay at the 2012 London Games. He also won five world championship medals during his career.

He was a star with the Aggies at the collegiate level as well, taking home The Bowerman award as the nation's most outstanding collegiate track and field athlete. He also won the school's Male Athlete of the Year award in 2014 and 2015.

Lendore ran for Texas A&M from 2012-15. In 2014, he claimed the NCAA indoor and outdoor 400-meter championships and helped the Aggies' 4x400m relay take the outdoor title.