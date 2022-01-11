Dolphins Rumors: Cowboys' Kellen Moore, Cardinals' Vance Joseph Eyed for Interviews

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly eyeing a familiar face in their ongoing head coaching search.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported that the Dolphins have put in a request to interview Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Joseph previously served as Miami's defensive coordinator during the 2016 season.

But that's not all. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Dolphins have also requested to interview Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is a popular candidate in this offseason's hiring cycle.

The Dolphins surprisingly fired Brian Flores on Monday despite the fact that he coached the team to a 9-8 finish after starting the season 1-7. This was Flores' second consecutive year finishing above .500, and he leaves Miami with a career record of 24-25.

Joseph has been Arizona's DC since 2019. Prior to that, he was hired as head coach of the Denver Broncos in 2017, becoming just the second African American head coach in the team's history. Joseph had a combined record of 11-21 in two seasons before he was fired at the end of the 2018 campaign.

Under Joseph's guidance this season, the Cardinals ranked 11th in total defense and scoring defense after allowing averages of 329.2 yards and 21.5 points per game. Arizona finished the season 11-6 and will face the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC Wild Card Game on Monday night.

Moore is considered to be one of the hottest young coaching prospects in the NFL right now. The 33-year-old coached the Cowboys offense to a No. 1 ranking in the league this season. Dallas also had the top-ranked offense in the league during Moore's first year as offensive coordinator in 2019.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Cowboys led the NFL with 407.0 yards and 31.2 points per game in 2021. They went 12-5 this year and will take on the San Francisco 49ers in a wild-card game Sunday.