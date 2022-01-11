Shaquil Barrett Activated Ahead of Bucs vs. Eagles; Richard Sherman Placed on IR

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated linebacker Shaquil Barrett from the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed cornerback Richard Sherman on injured reserve on Tuesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sherman has been dealing with an Achilles injury, among other ailments, and only appeared in five games this season.

Barrett was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last Friday. He was expected to miss his second straight game because of a knee injury, but head coach Bruce Arians told reporters he anticipated having the outside linebacker back for the postseason.

The 29-year-old has been a staple in the Bucs defense since joining the team in 2019. He has 10 sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 51 tackles, nine tackles for a loss and 22 quarterback hits.

Barrett was influential in the postseason last year, racking up four sacks in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl combined and recording six pressures of Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LV.

Sherman, meanwhile, joined the Bucs in September. He started three games before being sidelined with several leg injuries that sidelined him until he returned for a Week 14 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Sherman has one interception, one fumble recovery and 11 tackles this season.

The Buccaneers enter the postseason as the NFC's second seed and will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay defeated Philadelphia 28-22 on the road in Week 6.