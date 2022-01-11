Aaron Rodgers Shades Joe Judge over 3rd-and-9 QB Sneak: 'Would Make Me Lose My Mind'

e.g., limited to use of fewer than 10 images during the game

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge is still catching shade for his decision to attempt a quarterback sneak on 3rd-and-9 from his own 4-yard line in Sunday's loss to the Washington Football Team.

During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers said running that play "would make me lose my mind" almost as much as teams trying to play for a tie.

Rodgers isn't afraid to throw shade at anyone who does something that baffles him. He even responded to an answer on Jeopardy! about Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur's decision to kick a field goal trailing by eight points late in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Trailing 3-0 late in the second quarter, the Giants called back-to-back quarterback sneaks on second and third down from inside their 5-yard line.

Judge told reporters after the game the plays were called because he "wanted to get room" for the punter to kick the ball away.

The crowd at MetLife Stadium booed the 3rd-and-9 call that resulted in a gain of one yard. Fox commentator Daryl Johnston said on the broadcast it was a "complete lack of confidence and faith" by Judge in his offense to execute.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

New York finished this season with a 4-13 record, tying the franchise mark for most losses in a single season (albeit in one more game than the 2017 team's three-win season). The offense ranked 31st in points per game (15.2) and its minus-158 point differential was the worst in the NFC.