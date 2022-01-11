Patriots' Josh McDaniels Says He 'Knows Nothing' About Any HC Interview Requests

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is tuning out anything related to the NFL's head coaching carousel.

McDaniels told reporters he "know[s] nothing" about teams requesting to interview him. For the moment, his priority is preparing for Sunday's playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora reported Dec. 26 that McDaniels was gaining traction as a candidate for head coaching vacancies.

New England ranks ninth in offensive efficiency this year, per Football Outsiders, and Mac Jones has been the standout quarterback from the 2021 draft class. Jones threw for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in the regular season.

Add that to the NFL's general affinity toward Bill Belichick's top assistants, and the rumors surrounding McDaniels were inevitable.

It seemed like the 45-year-old might have forfeited his right to be a head coach target ever again when he spurned the Indianapolis Colts in 2018.

Indianapolis made an official announcement on Feb. 6, 2018, about agreeing to a deal with McDaniels to make him its next head coach. The day haven't even ended before the Colts announced he reversed course and wouldn't be taking the job.

McDaniels told WEEI's Ryan Hannable in December turning down the offer was the best choice for him at the time and in retrospect.

"You move forward and you do everything you can within your power to make those decisions the right ones," he said. "That’s what I’ve tried to do every day. I certainly have no regrets about what has transpired since then."

The Athletic's Jeff Howe spoke to a general manager who acknowledged McDaniels "did burn some coaches with the Indy deal" but that his return to New England was more justified "when you really know the dynamics of why he went back."

Given his age and resume, it may only be a matter of time before McDaniels gets a third shot to run his own team, even if that opportunity doesn't come this offseason.