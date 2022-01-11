Former Kansas State All-American QB Matt Miller Dies at Age 49

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Kansas State quarterback Matt Miller died at the age of 49 from prostate cancer.

Bill Snyder, Miller's head coach on the Wildcats, honored him on social media:

According to Arne Green of the Topeka Capital-Journal, Miller had been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in 2020. He had been under hospice care prior to his death.

Miller transferred to Kansas State from Texas A&M in 1993. He backed up Chad May as a junior in 1994 before taking over as the starting quarterback.

The 1995 campaign was a historic one for the Wildcats. They won 10 games for the first time and finished seventh in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after beating Colorado State in the Holiday Bowl.

Miller threw for 2,059 yards and 22 touchdowns while running for another 309 yards and eight scores. His 157.3 passer rating is second in program history behind Michael Bishop in 1998 (159.6).

Following the conclusion of his playing career, Miller moved into a coaching role at Kansas State, working his way up from student assistant to graduate assistant and then tight ends coach from 1999 to 2005.