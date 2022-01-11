Former Kansas State All-American QB Matt Miller Dies at Age 49

Former Kansas State All-American QB Matt Miller Dies at Age 49January 11, 2022
Former Kansas State quarterback Matt Miller died at the age of 49 from prostate cancer.
Bill Snyder, Miller's head coach on the Wildcats, honored him on social media:
Bill Snyder @CoachBillSnyder
Remarkably sad and emotional: the loss of former KSU standout player Matt Miller and his father Les In the past so days. Both dear friends. Matt has battled cancer and other issues for many years displaying the amazing courage, strength, toughness and competitive spirit (cont’d)
Bill Snyder @CoachBillSnyder
He did as a player. I saw him on Dec 27 and he seemed amazingly upbeat, alert, and mobile. He looked very normal and yet spoke of his expected death within 2 weeks again demonstrating his unique strength and toughness. Please offer up your prayers for the Lord to receive both.
According to Arne Green of the Topeka Capital-Journal, Miller had been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in 2020. He had been under hospice care prior to his death.
Miller transferred to Kansas State from Texas A&M in 1993. He backed up Chad May as a junior in 1994 before taking over as the starting quarterback.
The 1995 campaign was a historic one for the Wildcats. They won 10 games for the first time and finished seventh in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after beating Colorado State in the Holiday Bowl.
Miller threw for 2,059 yards and 22 touchdowns while running for another 309 yards and eight scores. His 157.3 passer rating is second in program history behind Michael Bishop in 1998 (159.6).
Following the conclusion of his playing career, Miller moved into a coaching role at Kansas State, working his way up from student assistant to graduate assistant and then tight ends coach from 1999 to 2005.