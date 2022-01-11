NFL Rumors: Brian Flores to Interview for Bears HC Job After Dolphins Firing

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears will interview Brian Flores for their head coaching vacancy, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Miami Dolphins fired Flores on Monday. He went 24-25 in three seasons with the team, and Pelissero reported he's "expected to be hot in this cycle."

His ouster came as a surprise. The Dolphins were rebuilding in his first season and nearly made the playoffs in 2020 after going 10-6. While failing to qualify for the postseason in 2021 was a bit of a disappointment, it didn't seem like a fireable offense.

Assuming he wants to immediately jump back into coaching, Flores figures to remain on an NFL sideline in some capacity next year. He warrants another opportunity as a head coach or at the very least a shot at a defensive coordinator gig.

Flores is facing some stiff competition in Chicago, though. The Bears have cast a wide net in their search so far.

The Bears selected Justin Fields with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL draft in the hope he could be the franchise quarterback they've long lacked. Fields was up and down as a rookie, throwing for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

To further his development, hiring a head coach with offensive expertise would make sense. Some of their interview candidates—Byron Leftwich, Brian Daboll and Doug Pederson—fit the bill.

A dominant defense has often been a hallmark of the Bears' best years, though. Chicago won 12 games and looked like a title contender in 2018 in large part because it ranked first in defensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders.

If Flores gets the job, the Bears defense could once again earn its "Monsters of the Midway" moniker.