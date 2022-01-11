Giants Rumors: Joe Judge's Future as HC Still Uncertain amid Search for New GM

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

One day after Dave Gettleman announced his retirement as general manager of the New York Giants, Joe Judge's future as head coach remains uncertain.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Judge will meet with Giants ownership throughout the week to discuss his plans for the future with the franchise and how they align with the potential direction under a new general manager before a final decision is made.

NFL teams that don't make the playoffs typically announce changes to the coaching staff shortly after the end of the regular season.

Four head coaches have been fired since their teams' seasons ended: Brian Flores (Miami Dolphins), Matt Nagy (Chicago Bears), Mike Zimmer (Minnesota Vikings) and Vic Fangio (Denver Broncos).

Jon Gruden (Las Vegas Raiders) and Urban Meyer (Jacksonville Jaguars) were fired during the season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported prior to New York's Week 16 game against the Philadelphia Eagles that the team was planning to bring Judge back in 2022.

The Giants went 4-13 this season and lost their last six games by an average of 17.8 points.

Judge was heavily criticized for his play-calling in Sunday's 22-7 loss to the Washington Football Team—in particular, the decision to run a quarterback sneak on 3rd-and-9 from his own 4-yard line in the second quarter.

Since Tom Coughlin resigned after the 2015 season, the Giants have had four different head coaches in the past six years, including Steve Spagnuolo's interim stint for four games in 2017.

Judge has a 10-23 record in two seasons with New York. He spent eight seasons as an assistant coach with the New England Patriots before being hired by the Giants in 2020.