Dolphins Rumors: Brian Daboll Eyed for HC Interview; Bills OC Linked to Bears Job

The Miami Dolphins are moving quickly in their head coaching search after firing Brian Flores on Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the Dolphins and Chicago Bears have put in interview requests for Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who is preparing for Buffalo's playoff game against the New England Patriots. Rapoport added that Daboll is expected to receive interest from other teams as well.

A veteran offensive guru who has worked in the NFL since 2000, Daboll has been the Bills' OC since 2018. He held the same position with the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs. He also served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2017.

Under Daboll's guidance, Bills quarterback Josh Allen has developed into one of the best signal-callers in the league. In the 2020 season, Allen set a single-season franchise record with 37 passing touchdowns and finished second in the MVP voting. Buffalo finished second in the NFL last year with an average of 31.3 points per game.

This season, the Bills ranked fifth in the league with 381.9 yards per game and third with 28.4 points per game. Buffalo won the AFC East for the second consecutive year after finishing with a record of 11-6.

Miami surprisingly dismissed Flores after going 9-8, his second straight winning season. Flores coached the team to a combined record of 24-25 in three years.

The Bears fired head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace on Monday. Chicago went 6-11 this year and missed the playoffs for the second time in four years under Nagy.