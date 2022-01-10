Seahawks' Adrian Peterson on NFL Future: 'I Definitely Look Forward to Playing Again'

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Veteran running back Adrian Peterson doesn't plan on ending his playing career anytime soon.

Peterson, who spent the last month of the season with the Seattle Seahawks, told reporters on Monday that he intends on playing during 2022 in what would be his 16th year in the NFL.

"As of today, I definitely look forward to playing again," Peterson said, per Gregg Bell of The News Tribune.

The Seahawks were Peterson's seventh team in his 15-year career after he signed a one-year contract with their practice squad on Dec. 1. He played just one game for Seattle after a lower back injury forced him to sit out the final five games of the season.

Peterson said he enjoyed his brief time with the Seahawks and he felt that the organization had set itself apart from any other team he's played for.

"There’s a different mentality that I experienced coming into this building," Peterson said. "With the team having the record that they had, just kind of seeing how the coaches and the players continued to approach each week, just really grinding and focusing on one week at a time and looking at it as another challenge, another opportunity, I mean, to get better."

Despite spending such a short time with the Seahawks, Peterson made a great impression. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll once approached him and questioned if he'd be interested in transitioning to coaching. Peterson said he hadn't thought about it, but he's open to the possibility after talking with Carroll and his wife.

"I’ve actually thought about it and considered going in that direction, if and when I’m done playing football," he said.

Peterson, who also played three games with the Tennessee Titans last year, finished the season with 38 carries for 98 yards and two touchdowns. He ranks fifth all-time with 14,918 career rushing yards.