Andrew Luck, Michael Crabtree Among Full 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class

Andrew Luck, Michael Crabtree and LaVar Arrington headline the 21-member induction class for the College Football Hall of Fame in 2022.

Eighteen players and three coaches will be enshrined during December's ceremony.

Players

LaVar Arrington: LB, Penn State (1997-99)

Champ Bailey: DB, Georgia (1996-98)

Michael Crabtree: WR, Texas Tech (2007-08)

Sylvester Croom: C, Alabama (1972-74)

Mike Doss: S, Ohio State (1999-2002)

Chuck Ealey: QB, Toledo (1969-71)

Kevin Faulk: AP/RB, LSU (1995-98)

Moe Gardner: DT, Illinois (1987-90)

Boomer Grigsby: LB, Illinois State (2001-04)

Mike Hass: WR, Oregon State (2002-05)

Marvin Jones: LB, Florida State (1990-92)

Andrew Luck: QB, Stanford (2009-11)

Mark Messner: DT, Michigan (1985-88)

Terry Miller: RB, Oklahoma State (1974-77)

Rashaan Salaam: RB, Colorado (1992-94)

Dennis Thomas: C, Alcorn State (1971-73)

Zach Wiegert: OT, Nebraska (1991-94)

Roy Williams: DB, Oklahoma (1999-2001)

Coaches

John Luckhardt: Washington & Jefferson (1982-98), California (2002-11)

Billy Jack Murphy: Memphis (1958-71)

Gary Pinkel: Toledo (1991-2000), Missouri (2001-15)

"We are extremely proud to announce the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class," said said National Football Foundation chairman Archie Manning. "Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments."

Luck threw for 9,430 yards and 82 touchdowns in three seasons at Stanford. He was runner-up to Auburn's Cam Newton in the 2010 Heisman Trophy voting, a season that ended with the Cardinal hammering Virginia Tech in the Orange Bowl.

Luck's emergence coincided with Stanford's rise to the top of the Pac-12. Following his graduation, the program won the Rose Bowl in 2012 and 2015.

Crabtree only contributed to Texas Tech for two years, but he made them count. As a redshirt freshman in 2007, he hauled in 134 passes for 1,962 yards and 22 receptions. His game-winning touchdown grab against Texas that year might be the single-greatest play in Red Raiders history.

Arrington and Champ Bailey both dominated on the defensive side of the ball at Penn State and Georgia, respectively.

Arrington was a two-time first-team All-American and the winner of the Butkus and Bednarik Awards in 1999. Bailey won the Nagurski Award and was a consensus All-American the previous season. He played both ways in 1998, intercepting three passes while registering 47 for 744 yards and five touchdowns.

The 2022 class includes one Heisman Trophy winner: Colorado's Rashaan Salaam. Salaam ran for 2,055 yards and 24 touchdowns in 1994 as the Buffaloes went 11-1 and beat Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.