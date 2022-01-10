Tom Brady Not Winning 2021 NFL MVP Award Would Be a 'Travesty,' per Bucs HC Arians

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bruce Arians won't be happy if Tom Brady's prolific 2021 NFL season doesn't result in an MVP award for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

"I think if he doesn't get it, it's a travesty," the coach told reporters Monday. "Most completions ever, 5,000 yards, touchdowns—the whole nine yards. To me, it's not even a close race."

Brady led the NFL in completions (485), attempts (719), passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43). His completions were a single-season record, and he fell 162 yards of besting Peyton Manning's mark in that category.

Between his individual performance and Tampa Bay's 13-4 record, the 44-year-old has assembled an MVP-worthy resume. But Aaron Rodgers appears to be on track to collect the award for the second straight year.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback appeared in one fewer game than Brady and posted 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns through the air. Per Pro Football Reference, his 7.0 percent touchdown rate and 0.8 interception rate were the best in the league.

Voters also got to see Rodgers' on-field value when he missed a Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs because of COVID-19. Jordan Love started in his place and finished 19-of-34 for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

If the MVP award wasn't so heavily skewed toward quarterbacks—Adrian Peterson was the last non-QB to win in 2012—then the Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor or the Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp might have a shot at it for themselves.

Taylor had an NFL-high 2,171 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns. Kupp nearly made history with his 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Should Brady fail to win a fourth MVP in a crowded field, he'll probably settle for an eighth Super Bowl triumph.