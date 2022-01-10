Blue-Grey All-American Bowl 2022: East Beats West Behind Late Zane Burns TD Pass

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Zane Burns helped the East team earn a 27-23 win over the West in Monday's Blue-Grey All-American Game in AT&T Stadium.

The competition was one of three All-American Bowls this year featuring some of the top high school football prospects in the class. There were two games at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, while a third will be played on Jan. 31 at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Several players stood out in the latest exhibition, potentially boosting their rankings as they look to compete at the next level.

Kai Kunz was a player to watch, as the Kansas quarterback was named a captain for the West team based on his work leading up to the game.

He took advantage of the opportunity with a passing and rushing touchdown in the first half to help give his side an early 16-14 lead.

The East team still kept things competitive thanks to a strong running game led by Karl Ligon and Connor Delashmitt. Zane Burns, another Kansas quarterback, gave his side the 27-23 lead with a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Abdul Adams.

The defense held on from there as the East closed out the win after a back-and-forth battle.

The game also featured some other promising players, including Colorado quarterback Antwuan Jackson Jr. He and Douglas County teammate Taylor Nichols enjoyed themselves in practices during the week.

Jackson is considered a 3-star recruit by 247Sports and holds an offer from San Diego, but he remains uncommitted.

Kent State commit Jameel Gardner is a 3-star receiver who represented the East team.

Other uncommitted players will hope this All-Star Game provided enough of an opportunity to stand out in their class.