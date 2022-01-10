Texans Rumors: David Culley's Status as HC Won't Be Decided Monday amid Firing Buzz

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

The Houston Texans reportedly won't make a final decision about the future of head coach David Culley on Monday following a 4-13 season.

James Palmer of NFL Network reported the Texans are "evaluating everything in their building" before deciding how to move forward. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler added that Culley's status is "still up in the air."

The 66-year-old Tennessee native was hired last January following the midseason firing of Bill O'Brien in 2020.

Houston won Culley's first game in charge 37-21 over the Jacksonville Jaguars but proceeded to drop the next eight games leading up to the team's Week 10 bye.

The Texans played slightly better down the stretch, going 3-5 over their last eight games, but they finished well out of the playoff picture in the AFC.

It's hard to solely blame Culley for the lack wins during the first year of his tenure, though.

Superstar quarterback Deshaun Watson was sidelined for the entire season while under investigation. There were 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints filed against him by women alleging sexual assault and misconduct during his massage sessions.

The rest of the roster also wasn't at the level of a serious playoff contender, stemming from a series of questionable personnel moves during the O'Brien era, including the trade of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

In that context, it's hard to suggest Culley should be fired after a single season.

He said following Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans that he expects to return for 2022.

"I haven't had any questions or doubts at all about what's getting ready to happen," Culley told reporters. "I'm looking forward to being the head coach of this football team next year. Haven't thought about it one minute."

Culley, who's serving as a head coach for the first time after more than four decades as an assistant at the college and pro levels, will have to wait a while longer to find out his fate, though.