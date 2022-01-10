Pete Carroll Says He Expects to Remain Seahawks HC in 2022 amid Rumors About Future

AP Photo/Ralph Freso

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll expressed confidence he'll be retained for the 2022 NFL season despite a lackluster 7-10 record in 2021.

ESPN's Brady Henderson reported Monday there's been "uncertainty among members of the organization" about whether Carroll, who's under contract through 2025, will return, but the Seahawks' longtime coach doesn't sound concerned about his status.

"No. I'm in great shape," Carroll said after Sunday's 38-30 season-ending victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

