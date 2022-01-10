Derek Carr Says Chargers' Late Timeout in OT 'Definitely' Changed Raiders' Strategy

AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt

During the Las Vegas Raiders' overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, it looked as though the two teams were headed for a tie, which would have sent both of them to the postseason.

But the Chargers took a late timeout while the Raiders driving down the field. Two plays later, Daniel Carlson kicked the game-winning field goal.

After the game, Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr told NBC Sports' Michele Tafoya that Los Angeles' timeout "definitely" affected his team's strategy. But he added that the Raiders never intended on leaving Sunday's game with a tie.

"We knew, no matter what, we didn't want to tie. We wanted to win the football game. ... My mindset was to make sure that we were the only team moving on after this," Carr said.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

