Tom Brady Sets Buccaneers' Single-Season Passing Yards, TD Records vs. Panthers

Tom Brady added two more records to his incredible resume on Sunday, becoming the Tampa Bay Buccaneers single-season leader in both passing yards and touchdown passes, per Pewter Report.

The touchdown record came on a short touchdown to running back Le'Veon Bell against the Carolina Panthers:

It was Brady's 41st touchdown of the season, breaking his own mark of 40 from a year ago.

The quarterback also set the passing yard record on the same drive, topping the 5,109 yards thrown by Jameis Winston in 2019.

However, Brady did have the advantage of playing a 17th game—a new rule for the 2021 season.

The 44-year-old has still been as good as ever in his 22nd NFL season, entering the day with a 100.5 quarterback rating and a top contender for the MVP award.

He's put his mark on the Buccaneers record book after already dominating the New England Patriots all-time stats. Brady has the organization's five best seasons in passing yards and seven best seasons in passing touchdowns.

The veteran is also the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns and completions. Adding his seven Super Bowl titles and three MVP awards, it's been a pretty good career for the quarterback.

Brady will now hope to lead Tampa Bay to a second straight championship after already clinching the NFC South title.